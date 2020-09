BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – 18-year-old Eli Daniel Curtis was killed when the car he was driving left the road and struck a tree.

The crash happened at 12:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17, on Alabama Highway 132 just three miles east of Oneonta.

Troopers say Eli Curtis was killed when the 1998 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

ALEA will investigate the wreck.