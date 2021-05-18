Blount County deputy hospitalized, suspect killed after shooting in Warrior

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — A Blount County Sheriff’s deputy has been hospitalized after a officer-involved shooting in Warrior Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Blount County Sheriff reports that the shooting took place on the 4800 block of Skyline Drive in Warrior. The deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

According to Graysville Mayor Julio Davis, the suspect involved has been killed after being shot by state troopers during the incident. The suspect was allegedly being pursued by authorities for being a suspect in a homicide last week in Graysville. He also attempted to hijack a vehicle in the Hayden area.

The SBI are investigating the incident.