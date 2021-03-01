Blood drive in Huntsville offering free COVID-19 antibody test

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – LifeSouth and Crumbley-Blackwell & Associates, P.C. partnered to host a blood drive on Tuesday, March 2, that will offer free COVID-19 antibody testing.

The blood drive will be from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at 2304 Memorial Pkwy SW in Huntsville. Each blood donor will receive a complimentary COVID-19 antibody test, according to LifeSouth.

The antibody test is not a diagnostic test and will not indicate whether you currently have COVID-19.

Donors can schedule an appointment here or stop by Crumbley-Blackwell & Associates, P.C. on Tuesday for a walk-in appointment.

According to LifeSouth, blood donations in the United States are currently down approx. 30%.