Blood donations needed in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A decline in blood donations has left Jackson County with a critically low supply of blood and they’re urging the community to give, if possible.

Organizers at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro says the community needs you.

They are urging eligible donors to make and keep an appointment to give blood now, or attend one of the blood drives listed below.

Blood Drives –

December 2 at 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

December 14 at 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

December 28 at 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

You can sign up here: www.bloodassurance.org/HMC or call 1-800-962-0628.

Walk-ins are welcome, according to Highlands Medical Center.