Blood banks need recovered COVID-19 donors to help sick COVID-19 patients

MADISON, Ala. – The LifeSouth blood bank in Madison is seeking symptom-free COVID-19 survivors to help recovering COVID-19 patients.

So far, more than 20 donors from Alabama, Georgia and Florida have donated plasma.

Plasma is the yellowish-liquid found in your blood.

Save a life

LifeSouth District Community Coordinator Eric Franchois said it may contain antibodies that could help sick patients heal faster.

“One of the key things is from a plasma only donation, we’re able to get more plasma off of that single donation than we would off of whole blood donations,” said Franchois. “So we could get 2, 3 or even 4 different units of plasma from a single plasma donation.”

That means blood banks would be able save multiple lives from a single plasma donation.

Recovered coronavirus patients should reach out to LifeSouth if they would like to donate.

Contact LifeSouth now

Eligible donors should register here, and LifeSouth will contact those who register directly. For questions regarding donation, email LifeSouth at medicaloffice@lifesouth.org or call (888) 795-2707.

To see if you qualify as an eligible donor, check out the flyer below.



