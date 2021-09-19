BLOG: Flash flooding causes dangerous road conditions in north Alabama

(WHNT) — Flash flooding caused numerous road closures and over 20 car crashes over the weekend in north Alabama.
News 19 followed calls about wrecks, flooding, and road closures all morning on Sunday.
Crews went out to Gurley on Highway 72 where there were reports of flooding and several cars that were swept off the roadways.
Gurley
Also, in Gurley, this roadway was completely flooded and closed off to traffic.
Rock Cut Road in Gurley also experienced massive flooding Sunday.
Decatur
Decatur Police Department posted several photos on Twitter of flooding around the area.
Huntsville
Aldridge Creek on Esslinger Road in South Huntsville
Big Spring Park in downtown Huntsville
Clinton Avenue at Memorial Parkway in Huntsville