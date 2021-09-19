BLOG: Flash flooding causes dangerous road conditions in north Alabama

(WHNT) — Flash flooding caused numerous road closures and over 20 car crashes over the weekend in north Alabama.

News 19 followed calls about wrecks, flooding, and road closures all morning on Sunday.

Crews went out to Gurley on Highway 72 where there were reports of flooding and several cars that were swept off the roadways.

Gurley

Flooding on Highway 72 in Gurley on September 19.

Also, in Gurley, this roadway was completely flooded and closed off to traffic.

Rock Cut Road in Gurley also experienced massive flooding Sunday.

Decatur

Decatur Police Department posted several photos on Twitter of flooding around the area.

Flooding on Bunny Lane. pic.twitter.com/WdUf8NXkxx — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) September 19, 2021

Huntsville

Aldridge Creek on Esslinger Road in South Huntsville

Big Spring Park in downtown Huntsville

Clinton Avenue at Memorial Parkway in Huntsville