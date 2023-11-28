As time moves on, technology changes, faces change — and even our location has changed! But we’re still ‘taking action, and getting results’ within our community.

With 60 years in the book, we’ve collected a TON of faces and memories. That also means we’ve met many viewers all over the Tennessee Valley.

If you have any memories with the News 19 team throughout the last 60 years, feel free to share them in our community gallery.

Here are just a few photos we’ve taken over the six decades we’ve covered North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

The current WHNT building on 200 Holmes (photo: WHNT). Reporter Alice Hargrove (photo: WHNT) Reporters Bill Markham and Cindy Sexton (photo: WHNT) Bob Jones and Ed Vaughn on Election Night (photo: WHNT) WHNT continues to lead newscast ratings in 2003 (photo: WHNT) Meteorologist Dan Maly checks the weather radar (photo: WHNT) Reporter Dick Curtis (photo: WHNT) Dick Curtis riding in a News 19 rig (photo: WHNT) Grady Reeves (photo: WHNT) Hand drawn portrait of Grady Reeves (photo: WHNT) First commercial production van and equipment (photo: WHNT) Harold Bugg and Jerry Hayes on air (photo: WHNT) Jerry Hayes and Cindy Sexton on air (photo: WHNT) Harold Bugg reporting (photo: WHNT) Holiday Edition of a local TV guide (photo: WHNT) Reporter Jerry Hayes and Photojournalist Gregg Stone interview HPD officer (photo: WHNT) Jerry Hayes lost in thought (photo: WHNT) Jim Francis and Bob Jones prepping for Election Night (photo: WHNT) Jim Francis and Bob Jones on Election Night (photo: WHNT) News 19 decal (photo: WHNT) Dan Maly tracks weather conditions (photo: WHNT) Grady Reeves on Morning Folks (photo: WHNT) News 19 production (photo: WHNT) The station’s first computer (photo: WHNT) Dish from the first station (photo: WHNT) Top, left to right: Sports reporter Steve Johnson and meteorologist Dan Maly; Bottom, left to right: Jerry Hayes, Cindy Sexton and Bill Markham. Steve Johnson, Jerry Hayes and Darlene Periconi Steve Johnson with the MDA State Poster Child (photo: WHNT) WHNT Founder Charles Grisham (photo: WHNT) The first station on Monte Sano Boulevard (photo: WHNT)

“Feelin’ 19 again” bumper sticker (photo: WHNT)