Blaque Cigar Lounge opens in North Huntsville



HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Friday’s ribbon-cutting at Blaque Cigar Lounge was more than just the official opening of the business, it was a celebration of growth on the Northside of Huntsville.

Developers and city leaders say the new business is just the start of a long-overdue effort to revitalize that part of the city.

“While some may see this as a risky endeavor, we see it as a very certain endeavor. We know what’s going to happen in Northwest Huntsville and what we didn’t know is that we would be part of the day that changes it,” says Marsau Scott.

Marsau and LaTisha Scott were intentional about choosing the location of Blaque Cigar Lounge.

“As the developers its important that you go to the areas that are underserved, so when we came to North Huntsville that’s exactly what we thought about, you know this area has been underserved so lets start developing here and put our footprint in the dirt here,” says LaTisha Scott.

And say they want to bring excitement along with economic development,

“We want to make sure that people on this side of town have quick access to really upscale places that serve them, that treat them well, that honor them, that respect them. We respect our patrons and we wanted to bring some excellence to this area,” says Marsau Scott.

Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith says District One has lacked growth for years.

“There’s without a doubt been blight and lack of investment. Over the past four years our economic development plan has rolled out slowly but surely,” says Keith.

The Scott couple says this is just the beginning and they are developing the entire strip of buildings attached to Blaque and calling it “Uptown”. They plan to include a brunch spot and small business workspace catering to a working mom.