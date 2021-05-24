Blanchard calls on Brooks to return contributions from ‘woke companies’

ALABAMA – U.S. Senate candidate Lynda Blanchard is calling on her primary opponent, U.S. Representative Mo Brooks, to return almost $2 million in contributions from “politically-progressive ‘woke’ companies” and “Republicans-in-name-only.”

“A 40-year career politician like Mo Brooks can easily snap his fingers and make the lobbyists come running with campaign cash, but how committed can you be to the conservative cause if you’re accepting money from companies that support illegal immigration, gun control, and the hoax of transgenderism,” Blanchard said. “Mo Brooks should be ashamed for courting campaign dollars from RINO Republicans and hardcore progressives promoting the woke, cancel culture movement.”

Blanchard cited several examples of “questionable” contributions in her statement, including donations from Coca-Cola, Microsoft, NBCUniversal, Google, and the political action committees (PAC) of U.S. Senators Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.), both of whom voted to impeach former President Trump.

Blanchard, a Montgomery businesswoman who served as former President Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia, also pledged to “refuse any federal PAC dollars that might be offered” to her campaign.