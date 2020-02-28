Blakely’s trial still set for March 9 after delay request denied

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s appeal to have his theft and ethics trial was denied Friday, meaning the trial is set to begin March 9.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals received the petition from Blakely’s attorneys on Wednesday. The defense argued that due to injuries and subsequent surgical complications suffered by lead counsel Robert Tuten, the March 9 trial date should be delayed.

Friday morning the appeals court denied the motion, known as a writ of mandamus, and rejected the defense’s motion for an emergency stay in the case. The court said the mandamus petition can be considered when there is no other remedy under the law. In this case, it found that Blakely can appeal the denial of the continuance — following his trial.

Blakely is facing multiple theft and ethics charges, which accuse him of stealing money from his office and campaign accounts, as well as soliciting money from employees. Blakely has argued that the ethics law is unconstitutionally vague.