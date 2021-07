LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Longtime Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, whose trial for multiple theft and ethics charges began last week, has filed a motion to dismiss four of his charges.

Court documents state that Sheriff Blakely has requested the dismissal of counts one through four on his indictment, which include two counts of theft of property in the first degree and two more for theft of property in the second degree.

Read Blakely’s defense full motion here.