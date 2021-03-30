‘Blackout Challenge’ leaves Colorado boy in critical condition

DENVER (KDVR) — An Aurora family is devastated after their son was found in critical condition from participating in the “Blackout Challenge.”

Twelve-year-old Joshua Haileyesus was found struggling to breathe on the bathroom floor. His twin brother attempted to resuscitate him before first responders arrived at the home.

Monday, a crowd gathered in front of Children’s Hospital Colorado to pray for the Aurora boy who is now on life support.

Earlier in the day Joshua’s father, Haileyesus Zeryihun, had a strong warning for other families.

“I would never imagine my son would do such a thing. The reason I came out today is to warn the people, everyone, that there’s no joke about choking,” he said. “This is not a game, this is deadly.”

The “Blackout Challenge” has been around for years, daring participants to choke themselves to the point of passing out in order to gain a sense of euphoria. Earlier this year, a 10-year-old girl from Italy died after participating in the challenge, strangling herself with a belt.

The dangerous challenge is gaining popularity on TikTok. The challenge also goes by the names, “Passout Challenge,” “The Game of Choking,” or “Speed Dreaming.”

Friends of Joshua’s family have created a GoFundMe page for those who would like to contribute to paying medical bills.