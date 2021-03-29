Black Warrior Electric worker dies after fall in Hale County

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A lineman for Black Warrior Electric Membership Corporation died Monday following a fall in Hale County.

According to Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden, the fall happened at 8:30 a.m. Monday while the worker, who Weeden did not name, was making repairs in the Mount Herman community near Greensboro. The lineman reportedly climbed up a pole when it broke, causing him to fall.

Black Warrior EMA said it will not be releasing the name of the worker out of respect for the family.

“We in the Black Warrior EMC family are profoundly saddened by this loss,” said General Manager Daryl Jones. “Our prayers are with his family and his co-workers as we work to process this tragedy which has devastated our cooperative family.

Counselors have been called in to help the cooperative’s employees deal with the loss.

Weeden said the power worker has not been injured in Hale County in roughly 25 years. He said the crews that were out working Monday were repairing the last of the county’s power outages from Thursday’s storm.

“One thing I want to tell everyone is please pray for this family,” said Weeden. “All of our power workers are heroes. There have been 200 power workers in our county for four days, working day and night. And now; this tragic fatality.”

No other information was provided on the worker’s death.