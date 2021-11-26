Black Friday crowds much smaller than years past

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Despite it being the biggest shopping holiday, crowds at Bridge Street Towne Centre were few and far between.

Retailers across the country have started opening their doors later this year for Black Friday and many at Bridge Street joined opening at 9 a-m, just one hour earlier than normal.

But, in years past Black Friday started to turn into Black Thursday. In 2019, Target started their Black Friday sales at 5:00 on Thanksgiving, but they announced this year they will no longer open on Thursday.

Crowds this year were much lower, too. Skylar Shephard says the smaller crowds were the first thing he noticed when arriving, “the crowds were definitely a lot lower than normal since everyone is doing it online.” But, Shephard adds that waits inside stores were still long, Old Navy specifically. “The line was to the back of the store, so I was still pretty impressed.”

The National Retail Federation reports that of all Black Friday shoppers looking for the best deal, only 65% of them will do it in person and the rest will shop online.