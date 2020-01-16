Birmingham Zoo donating $10,000 to help wildlife impacted by Australian fires

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Birmingham Zoo announced Wednesday they are donating $10,000 to help save wildlife affected by the fires in Australia.

According to a release from Birmingham Zoo President and CEO Chris Pfefferkorn, the donation will come from the zoo’s conservation fund and will be donated to the Zoo and Aquarium Association, Australasia.

“Birmingham Zoo has deep compassion for the tremendous loss of Australian wildlife, ecosystems and for the people affected by the ongoing bushfire devastation. We are concerned for the animals and our Australian colleagues—this hits home for us, it’s personal to us— we are going to do all we can to help our Australian wildlife conservation partners have the tools they need to recover,” said Chris Pfefferkorn, Birmingham Zoo President, and CEO.

Birmingham Zoo also said they will match up to $5,000 from paid admissions on Valentine’s weekend, February 14-16, 2020. Their goal is to donate a total gift of $20,000.