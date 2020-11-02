Birmingham Veterans Day Parade canceled, virtual event set

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama tradition that bills itself as the nation’s longest-running Veterans Day parade is being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham won’t happen this year.

A statement from organizers says it will be replaced by an online-only event for the first time in its history. The “virtual parade” is set for Nov. 11 and will include a mix of recorded and live content featuring various groups.

Parade officials say the traditional event can’t be held this year because of safety concerns linked to the pandemic.

Health officials say cases are increasing in Alabama.