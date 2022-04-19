BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A stop in Birmingham for the American Freedom Tour, featuring former President Donald Trump and others, has been canceled.

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, we have been forced to postpone the event in Birmingham, Alabama,” an email from the American Freedom Tour read. “We are very sorry for any inconvenience.”

The original rally was set for June 18 in Birmingham, but a venue had not been announced. The tour will now be held in northern Mississippi outside of Memphis.

Organizers did say that a secondary rally is planned to be held in Mobile July 9. The former president was expected to hold a rally in Mobile for the Fourth of July in 2020 before that was canceled as well. His last stop in Alabama was in Cullman last August.

Trump was set to be joined by his son, Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Dinesh D’Souza, Sheriff Mark Lamb and more for the event.