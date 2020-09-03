Birmingham teacher arrested for alleged sexual contact with student

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A George W. Carver High School teacher and baseball coach has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

Richard Alan Pope, 55, was arrested Wednesday and charged with having sexual contact with a student; distributing obscene material by mail; attempting to transmit obscene material of a child by computer; and soliciting a child by computer.

According to the school’s website, Pope has been a teacher there for seven years. He is also listed as the head baseball coach.

He was booked Wednesday into the Jefferson County Jail on a $72,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. CBS 42 has requested a comment from the school but has not heard back.

