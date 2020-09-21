Birmingham police officer struck by car while responding to report

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham police officer is now in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while on a call Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, the officer was hit at the Lakeshore Ridge apartment complex regarding a call of burglarized vehicles. Mauldin said he was alert during the time of his transport to UAB Hospital.

Mauldin said the officer was reportedly approaching a silver SUV believed to have several suspects inside. The car then hit him and fled the scene. Police pursued the car, but lost them along I-59 South right before the Arkadelphia Road exit.

South Precinct Officer Down Media Release pic.twitter.com/KvLrjRgQNP — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) September 21, 2020

The officer’s condition is unknown at this time. A vehicle carrying the BPD chaplain was seen heading to UAB Hospital.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the silver SUV involved in the case is encouraged to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1700.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

