Birmingham police investigate nooses found in city park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Birmingham police said Monday they were investigating noose ropes found hanging from trees in Kelly Ingram Park.

Police said they responded to the park around 10:30 a.m. in response to a sighting of noose ropes in trees. Officers who arrived said they found the ropes along with art and philosophical quotes.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicated the nooses were part of an art display that was not removed Sunday after several displays were set up for the observance of Juneteenth.

The police department is still investigating and has not made any arrests.