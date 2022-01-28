BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith resigned from his position Friday, according to the city of Birmingham.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin appointed BPD Captain Scott Thurmond as the acting chief of police.

Acting Police Chief Thurmond has served with BPD for 23 years. (Courtesy/City of Birmingham)

“I am grateful for the service of former Chief Smith,” Woodfin said. “Under his leadership, former Chief Smith led the launch of the Real-Time Crime Center; increased the number of police academies annually to assist in recruiting; shifted to a four-day, 10-hour workweek for officers and established crime control meetings to analyze and assess major crime activities per precinct.”

Smith, 58, had been in command of BPD since 2018 after serving 28 years with the Los Angeles Police Department. The city of Birmingham says Smith resigned to “focus on personal matters.”

Thurmond, 47, has been serving with BPD for the past 23 years.

“I have every confidence in the leadership of Acting Chief Thurmond,” Woodfin said. “He has a history of innovation, strength and humility. [He] will be a bridgebuilder for our residents and police force. He is the right man to help keep our community safe.”

“I am honored,” Thurmond said. “I know there will be challenges, but I am excited and ready to serve. As a department, we are committed to providing the high level of services our community members expect and deserve.”

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.