Birmingham officer under investigation after video shows him body slam a woman who was not wearing a mask

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – An investigation is now underway in Birmingham after a police officer’s encounter with a woman over her apparent failure to wear a mask.

Our news partner at AL.com reports the incident took place Tuesday night a Walmart in Roebuck and the final portion of the incident was caught on camera.

The video shows the officer handcuffing a woman, picking her up and throwing her to the ground.

Right now, there isn’t much known about what led up to the incident.

Birmingham Police Spokesman Sergeant Rod Mauldin said the officer was off duty — working security for the Walmart.

“The same day the interaction occurred immediate actions were taken for the sake of public trust and transparency. A preliminary investigation consistent with the Birmingham Police Department reportable use of force protocols were immediately initiated and investigators of the Internal Affairs Division are conducting an investigation. This protocol applies for all use of force incidents that occur within the Birmingham Police Department. We understand we are operating in trying times. The Birmingham Police Department has maintained a consistent community-oriented educational approach to the surrounding circumstances of COVID-19. As a department, we have been successful in our efforts to gain compliance and cooperation from the vast majority of citizens in Birmingham. Our records indicate, we have not issued any citations or made arrest as it relates to the shelter in place ordinance or the face-covering ordinance. We have made a valiant effort to gain voluntary compliance and we will continue to work cohesively with the community.” Statement from Birmingham Police Department