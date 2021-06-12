Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign dead at 45

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Birmingham news anchor and former University of Alabama football player Christopher Sign died Saturday.

According to AL.com, Sign was a reporter for the Birmingham station ABC 33/40 from 2000 to 2005. During that time he covered the 2001 Brookwood mine disaster and hurricanes Charlie, Frances and Ivan.

Sign also worked for ABC affiliate KNXV-TV in Phoenix for 13 years. While in Phoenix, he won an Emmy Award for Breaking News for his coverage of the shooting of two Phoenix Police officers.

Sign broke the story of the June 2016 secret tarmac meeting between former President Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch. In 2019 he wrote a book about the experience called Secret on the Tarmac.

In 2017, Sign returned to Birmingham as a weeknight anchor.

Sign leaves behind his wife and three sons.