Birmingham mayor pushing city worker bonuses amid pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Birmingham employees could soon have a bonus coming to thank them for their work during the coronavirus pandemic if city and council officials agree to the pay adjustments.

AL.com reports Mayor Randall Woodfin sent a message to employees Friday announcing his plans. The mayor’s office says Woodfin will present the proposal to the Birmingham City Council on Tuesday for approval.

Both the council and a Jefferson County board must sign off on the idea.

The mayor is recommending full-time city workers get a one-time $5,000 payment while part-time workers would get $2,500. Woodfin’s plan would be paid with federal coronavirus aid.

Woodfin also is recommending a 1.5% cost-of-living pay increase.