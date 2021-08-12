Birmingham man sentenced to more than 16 years on drug and gun charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – On Tuesday, a federal judge sentenced a convicted felon to serve 16 years in prison on drug and gun charges.

Raymond Beryl Esters, 29, of Birmingham, was sentenced to 195 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon.

The announcement came Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Special Agent in Charge Mickey French of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Esters pleaded guilty in May to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, one count of distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the plea agreement, Mountain Brook Police officers spotted Esters getting out of the driver’s side of a stolen vehicle in August 2019.

Esters ran when approached by officers.

Officers searched the stolen vehicle and found a Romarm Mini Drayco 7.62x39mm pistol, loaded with 26 rounds of ammunition, a box of twenty rounds of Frontier 5.56 caliber rounds of ammunition, a magazine of 5.56 caliber ammunition, and a black Gucci bag containing methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin lying next to the pistol in the driver’s side floorboard.

Esters later admitted that he knew the firearm was stolen. He also admitted that on August 11, 2020, he sold 56 grams of methamphetamine for $1,000.

The ATF investigated the case along with the Mountain Brook Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Peoples prosecuted the case.