Birmingham businesswoman Jessica Taylor launches US Senate campaign

Birmingham businesswoman and former congressional candidate Jessica Taylor has announced a bid for the U.S. Senate. (jessicatayloral.com)

(WHNT) — Birmingham-based businesswoman and former congressional candidate Jessica Taylor has announced a bid to replace Richard Shelby in the U.S. Senate.

According to her campaign website, Taylor is a native of Calhoun County and alumna of Jacksonville State University. She earned a law degree from the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law. In 2010, she founded Azimuth, a full-service grant-consulting firm where she serves as chairwoman and chief vision officer.

Taylor currently resides in Birmingham with her three children.

Taylor previously ran to replace now-former U.S. Rep. Martha Roby in the House of Representatives. She finished third in the Republican primary last year.

“I fear everything we hold dear here in Alabama is under attack by socialists, Big Tech, and the radical liberals in D.C.,” Taylor said. “It’s long past time serious conservatives rise-up and finish Trump’s mission of draining the swamp.”

Taylor, who described herself in the campaign announcement as a “full-throttle conservative” and “working mom of three,” is the fourth Republican candidate to announce a campaign for the U.S. Senate.

She joins U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, former U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia Lynda Blanchard, and Katie Britt, Senator Shelby’s former chief of staff and former President of the Business Council of Alabama.

No Democrats have announced their candidacy for the seat.

The Republican primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.