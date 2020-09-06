Birmingham area businesses reflect on Summer turnout amid COVID-19

Mountain Brook, Ala. (WIAT) — This summer has impacted many businesses like never before resulting in mass shutdowns, due to COVID-19.

However, some local hot spots say this time period has benefited them.

Golden Age Wine Co-owner Brandon Lopers said Summer 2020 has not put a dent in the winery business.

“During COVID we saw strange business trends, Loper said. “You know this summer interesting already – a lot of people are usually traveling. We saw a lot of people stocking up because they weren’t going places and everyone was kind of locked down at home.”

Loper adds Mountain Brook allowing outlets, like he and his partner Trent Stewart to add patio style dining outside their facilities, has helped keep business alive. This new addition for area businesses has been extended until November.

“We commend the city of Mountain Brook for being so supportive of us and also the citizens in the city have really come out to support the local businesses in the villages,” Stewart said.

Christine’s Jene Clayton also said the Summer has allowed her store to recoup some of their lost earnings from early this year when the pandemic first began.

“July is normally a fairly dead month for us but it wasn’t this year and we had a nice increase over last year,” Clayton said.

She adds that trend continued during Labor Day Weekend, the unofficial end of Summer.

“We had an awful lot of out of town people and pretty much from all over the southern states,” Clayton said.

Both businesses say they are hopeful for Fall and Winter seasons where they always see an uptick in business, due to the holiday season.

