Bill would require collection of race data in traffic stops

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Senate has approved a bill that will require police agencies to record racial data during traffic stops. Senators approved the legislation on a 19-7 vote.

It moves to the Alabama House.

State Sen. Rodger Smitherman of Birmingham said his bill is intended to prevent the targeting of motorists based on their race or ethnicity. The bill would require police agencies to adopt written policies to prohibit racial profiling. It would also require law enforcement agencies to keep records of the race of motorists involved in traffic stops.

Police agencies would submit data annually to the attorney general.