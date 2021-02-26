Bill to protect victims of elder abuse advances to Gov. Ivey’s office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A bill to provide important legal protections for seniors who have been the victims of abuse was sent to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk.

Rep. Laura Hall (D- Madison) led the passage of SB5 in the Alabama House which provides important updates to the “Elder Abuse Protection Order and Enforcement Act.”

According to the release, the bill provides important legal protections for seniors who have been the victims of abuse by safeguarding their personal information from public court documents, which would lower the risk of retaliation or further mistreatment.

If enacted, the legislation would also amend the current law to clarify that seniors who are of sound mind or body may hire legal representation to pursue a petition for relief.

“Protecting vulnerable senior citizens has always been an issue very close to my heart on which

I have spent considerable time”, said Rep. Hall. Further, she stated that the added protections

would help prevent fraud and abuse by keeping personal information that could be potentially

misused to remain confidential.

Rep. Hall remarked that the bill was first proposed in response to a request from the Alabama Dept. of Human Resources.

According to Rep. Hall, “This is a common-sense measure that will help keep our seniors safe.”