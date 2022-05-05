HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Dozens of stuffed animals, destined for some of Huntsville Hospital’s youngest patients, arrived with an escort of motorcycles.

A group of local bikers and social clubs came together to donate stuffed animals to the Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children on Thursday.

North Alabama biker Pamela Kelsey-Foote said the cause is near and dear to her heart.

“It gives the babies something to hold onto when mommy and daddy can’t be there,” Kelsey-Foote said. “It’s just a little extra security blanket for them to hold onto.”

Members said they are always looking for ways they can contribute to the community.

“We’re trying to make a positive impact with our bikers unit,” said North Alabama biker Lawanda Burruss. “If you’re in need of any of our community service, reach out.”

The Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children is happy to accept donations of new stuffed animals, toys, books, or board games. If you are interested in donation, you can call Huntsville Hospital at (256) 265-1000 to set up a date and time to drop off donations.