BIKER DAD: Bikers for Trump brings estimated 800 riders to Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)— An estimated 800 bikers came to Orange Beach Saturday to show support for President Donald Trump.



The “Bikers for Trump” parade and rally left from the Wharf Saturday.

The event ended at Live Bait restaurant on Beach Road. The Bikers for Trump movement has been a growing force since the 2016 presidential election.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

