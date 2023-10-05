MADISON, Ala. (WHNT)- The 41st Madison Street Festival happens Saturday in downtown Madison.

It’s put on by a nonprofit that’s mission is to support students. The Madison City Street Festival organizers say this year’s event is going to be the biggest and best yet, with more participants and vendors.

An opening ceremony parade will line the street at 9 a.m. on Saturday with an emphasis on the children’s area and the teen area having more vendors than ever before. More than 30 food trucks will be there.

Food, shopping and family fun is the theme, but it all centers around giving back to educational programs.

“We host the festival from our sponsorships and from our vendor fees. We keep the festival free to the community, so they don’t have to pay a fee to come in… Then after it’s all over we pay all of our vendors and the things that we owe. We take all of the profits and give it back to educational programs,” said Crystal Mcbrayer, Madison Street Festival President.

They use proceeds to award grants to groups or organizations that provide educational opportunities and increase literacy in our community. “Grant recipients must be organizations that provide educational services. By providing community grants to deserving groups or organizations, MSF supports students of all ages and abilities as they seek access to education or continuing education programs,” according to the festival’s website.

It’s not too late to take part in both the festivities, look into the grant program and apply for a grant if you’re apart of an educational organization before the October 31 deadline. You can find the grant application here.