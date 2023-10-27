A strong cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley on Monday, bringing a halt to the unseasonably warm 80s we’ve been having lately. Temperatures will likely fall through the day across much of the region. Much of northwest and north-central Alabama will be in the 60s early but that colder air will filter in as winds shift to the northwest. There could be some light passing showers as the front moves in starting mid-morning across northwest Alabama. Rain may break apart as it moves southeast through the night. Amounts look to be light, with some locations seeing a few hundredths of an inch.

Halloween Night

Kids will need a heavier coat over their costumes on Halloween night. Temperatures will likely be in the 50s and falling to the 40s. The wind gusts could be up around 15 and 20 mph late evening. Dry conditions look likely.

Average First Fall Freeze Info

A freeze looks likely for many across the Tennessee Valley by Wednesday morning but gusty winds could keep a widespread frost from happening. Sheltered valleys may see a frost though. A freeze and frost looks likely Thursday morning as the winds relax a bit. You’ll see this is right on time for Huntsville and Muscle Shoals as the average first fall freeze is November 2. The average first fall frost for Huntsville is October 22.