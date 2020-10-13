Bids go out for ‘STEAM Hut’ renovation at Albertville Intermediate School

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Bids are now out for companies to renovate the former ‘Scout Hut’ into a ‘STEAM Hut’ where Albertville Intermediate School fifth and sixth graders will learn about Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

“Obviously, we live in a world today where Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math is the future so we want to give our students every opportunity that they can have to kind of foster those desires early in their ages,” said principal Robert Sims.

The school already has a STEM bus.

“In the STEM bus, we have lab disks. We have Z spaces. We have virtual reality goggles,” said Sims.

Sims said the ‘STEAM Hut’ will add even more space and curriculums for students.

“When kids are engaged, they learn more and adding the music and adding the theater and adding the projects along with the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math hopefully that kind of connects to a different part of the brain, so we can possibly reach students who learn in different ways,” explained Sims.

The ‘STEAM Hut’ is a sentimental project for the veteran principal.

“Back in the early 80s I was a student here, back then it was Evans Elementary School, and I was a scout here in the old ‘Scout Hut’. I have a lot of memories here as a student. We always referred to it as the ‘Scout Hut’, so just kind of keeping that name and going with the ‘STEAM Hut”, we’re excited to be able to use the building and have students enjoy it like I did when I was a student,” said Sims.