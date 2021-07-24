Biden praises Gov. Ivey for new remarks on COVID-19 vaccinations

President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event for Virginia democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe at Lubber Run Park, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(WHNT) — President Joe Biden lauded Governor Kay Ivey’s most recent remarks regarding COVID-19 vaccinations during a campaign event in Virginia.

According to our news partners at AL.com, Biden stated, “You notice a lot of our very conservative friends have finally had an altar call. They’ve seen the Lord.”

“Thank God the governor of Alabama, at one of the lowest vaccinations in the country is now – and I’m genuinely complimenting her,” the president continued. “I know it’s gotten a bit politicized, but I hope it’s starting to change. It’s not about red states or blue states.”

Biden was speaking at a rally in Arlington for former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, who is seeking another term in November.

Ivey’s strong statement on Thursday marked a significant turn in her demeanor towards the low rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in Alabama.

“The new cases of COVID are because of unvaccinated folks,” Ivey said during an event for Landing in Birmingham. “Almost 100% of the new hospitalizations are with unvaccinated folks. And the deaths are certainly occurring with the unvaccinated folks. These folks are choosing a horrible lifestyle of self-inflicted pain.”

“Folks are supposed to have common sense,” Governor Ivey continued. “But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the vaccinated folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.”

According to Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) COVID-19 dashboard, approximately 1.5 million Alabamians have been fully vaccinated. The state of Alabama’s most recent population number is estimated to be just over 5 million people.

In the last 14 days, 12,239 people in Alabama have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Just over 11,000 Alabamians have died from the virus since March 2020.