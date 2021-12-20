Biden family welcomes puppy named Commander

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) – Commander-in-chief Joe Biden is being joined by another “Commander” in the White House: a German shepherd puppy.
The president tweeted a welcome to his new furry friend Monday.
The Biden family’s newest pup bears a strong resemblance to their late dog Champ, who died at the age of 13 in June. Champ was also a German shepherd.
The Bidens also have a German shepherd named Major.
Major has made a few headlines during his time in the White House for two separate biting incidents. In March, Major bit a Secret Service Agent and later that month the dog nipped at someone while on a walk. Biden enrolled Major in off-site training in April.
Major was also the first rescue dog to live in the White House.
With the addition of Commander, the Bidens are back to being a two-dog household.