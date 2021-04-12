Biden administration outlines where $2.3T infrastructure proposal could help Alabamians

Alabama’s report card on infrastructure from the Biden administration reflects what the administration calls “a systemic lack of investment.”

The Biden administration released report cards for each state Monday to show where money is needed from the administration’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan released last week.

Alabama received a C- in the report card, which took into account everything multiple categories including roads and bridges, child care, broadband and home energy.

Among the report cards findings were that Alabama has 620 bridges and more than 2,950 miles of highway that is in poor condition, which has led to drivers paying $434 more each year in costs. It also found 25 percent of trains and public transportation vehicles were past their useful life.

Some other findings from the report card:

260,000 renters in Alabama are spending more than 30 percent of their income on rent, partly due to lack of affordable housing.

16.8 percent of Alabamians live where there is no broadband to provide minimally acceptable speeds.

An average low-income family in Alabama spends 10-12 percent of their income on home energy costs.

Alabama will need $11.3 billion in additional funding over the next 20 years for drinking water infrastructure.

Alabama has an estimated $299 million gap in what schools need for maintenance, and 60 percent of people live in a childcare desert.

You can read the full report card here.

Republicans have opposed Biden’s costly plan, which would largely be funded by an increase in the corporate tax rate to 28 percent. Biden has said he’s willing to listen to lawmakers but pledged not to raise taxes on any American making less than $400,000.