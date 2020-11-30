Better Business Bureau launches online holiday auction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama is giving you a chance to do holiday shopping from home over the next week.

The organization’s Online Holiday Auction began Monday morning and runs until midnight on Dec. 7.

Items being sold in the auction start at a third of their retail value and include gift certificates for everything from food to plumbing services to professional photography sessions. There also is autographed sports memorabilia from former Alabama football players.

Proceeds from the auction will be used for the BBB to provide more consumer events in north Alabama during 2021.

The auction can be found at this link. Bidders will have to register first in order to place a bid on an item.