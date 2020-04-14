Better Business Bureau accredited businesses targeted in sanitizer phishing scam

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Better Business Bureau is normally the organization that warns the public about scams in the area, but its accredited businesses were the ones targeted in the latest scam.

A phishing email went out to businesses saying the BBB had anti-viral, antibacterial hand sanitizer that was being offered exclusively to those receiving the email. It said with only a few weeks until the area opens back up, businesses needed to be stocked.

The email then encouraged them to click a link in order to get their supply of hand sanitizer.

The BBB says this email was not sent from them, and was a scam.

Better Business Bureau of North Alabama sent out the following email:

“The screenshot below shows a phishing email that Accredited Businesses across the BBB system have reported receiving. Please note that this email was not sent by the Better Business Bureau! We highly recommend that you report the email as phishing and/or spam and not click any links in the body as it will most likely result in malware being downloaded on to your computer.”

Julia Cherry, the BBB of North Alabama’s Director of Communications says she hopes none of the businesses clicked on the link inside the email, but if someone would have, a few different things could have happened.

“So if somebody were to have clicked the link in the email, more than likely what would happen is it could put malware on your computer or it would take you to a form where it would ask for your personal information in order to purchase the hand sanitizer, and then obviously the scammer would have all of your information: your credit card info, whatever you put in to pay for the hand sanitizer,” said Cherry.

The BBB says scammers are taking more advantage of people during this time of uncertainty, and it’s important to be adamant about protecting your personal information.