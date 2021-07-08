BEST Robotics students give birdhouses to nursing home residents

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – A BEST robotics student wanted to do something special for the residents of a north Alabama nursing home this summer.

“We always focus on being environmentally responsible with the materials and supplies for every BEST

Robotics competition,” said Northwest-Shoals Community College math instructor and BEST Robotics Co-Hub Director Kim Sheppard, “I always encourage our students to think of ideas for us to repurpose any materials that were used to benefit our community.”

NW-SCC math instructor and Best Robotics Co-Hub Director, Kim Sheppard, paints for a resident at Burns Nursing and Rehab facility

Logan Sledge, had the idea to take the houses used in the 2019 game day competition and turn them into birdhouses for the residents at the nursing home where his mom works. Students added a floor to each house and drilled a hole before delivering the eleven houses to Burns Nursing and Rehab in Russellville.

According to Sledge, this was a way to give back. “I wanted to recycle the birdhouses because I wanted to give back to the people that came before us,” said Sledge. “I wanted them to be able to have a good time with the houses like we did, just in a different way.”

Residents, workers and students worked together to paint the birdhouses before displaying them outside of the facility.

The BEST Robotics season will start on September 25 and about 20 teams are expected to compete from the Northwest and Southcentral Tennessee area.