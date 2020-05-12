Best Buy to offer in-store consultations, continue curbside pick up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Best Buy is adding appointment-only, in-store consultations to their contactless curbside service as they look for a new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Best Buy on University Drive is one of the many participating locations.

This new service gives customers a one-on-one consultation with a Best Buy or Geek Squad employee to help with their tech needs, according to Best Buy.

Customers can schedule appointments by phone, online, through the Best Buy app or via live chat.

These services will be available in about 600 stores nationwide.

