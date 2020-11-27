Best Buy safety precautions on Black Friday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As with most things this year, Black Friday is looking different. Instead of thousands of people spilling into stores shoulder to shoulder, many businesses have precautions set in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season, including tech giant Best Buy.

The Best Buy on University Drive opened its doors at 5:00 am and about 100 people who were waiting outside the store, made their way inside to score some deals.

While some knew what they were looking for, others weren’t so sure.

“I mean, if I see something like a wild deal, like I might get it, you know what I mean? But I’m not looking for anything in particular,” said Josh Howard.

Ashlee Rogers and her family decided to browse around and ended up purchasing memory cards for a camera.

To avoid crowded stores , Best Buy has been offering hundreds of Black Friday deals all week long in-store and online. They are also offering Contactless Curbside Pickup where customers can pick up their order within an hour and employees will bring it out to the car.

For those wanting to brave the stores, they have introduced enhanced safety measures to keep customers and employees safe.

“This year’s a little bit different,” said Rogers. “It’s a lot slower, there’s not any lines, so that nice.”

Everyone is required to wear face coverings and the number of customers allowed inside the store is limited at all times. Stickers can be found on the floor inside and outside stores to encourage social distancing. At the front of every store, you will find a dedicated customers experience host to answer questions and manage lines.

If you’re wanting to experience in-person Black Friday shopping, Best Buy closes at 10:00pm on Black Friday, but you can also get those deals online.