Bessemer woman charged with kidnapping baby from Fairfield

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer woman has been arrested and charged with kidnapping a baby from his home in Fairfield Tuesday afternoon.

Lakesha Brown, 37, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Tuesday night and charged with first-degree kidnapping. Brown’s arrest comes after Kamarion Deshawn Taylor, who was born last week, was taken from his home in the 600 block of Jerry D. Coleman Street in Fairfield just before 2 p.m.

According to police, the mother had put Kamarion in his crib while she took a nap Tuesday afternoon. When she woke up, he was gone.

At the time of his disappearance, police believed that the suspect was known to the family.

By 7:30 p.m. that night, Kamarion had been safely found and returned to his mother in Fairfield.

The circumstances surrounding the kidnapping have not been revealed.