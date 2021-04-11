Beloved Decatur arts venue celebrates birthday

DECATUR, Ala. – A tiny, but beloved arts venue in Decatur, celebrated what has become an annual tradition Sunday, its birthday.



Founded in 2003, staff from the Carnegie Visual Arts Center celebrated the big day by welcoming guests into the venue for free. This year’s party included a rendition of happy birthday performed by the Decatur Youth Symphony.

Guests also were also treated to cookies and refreshments.



The center usually showcases artists from across the country, but in honor of its birthday, it is currently featuring artists from North Alabama.



“We always try to do something here at the center to commemorate that day. We’re planting flowers in the dye garden. We’re dying handkerchiefs, and we’re also making turtles out of playdough. So we’re just doing all sorts of fun things.” said Kim Mitchell, executive director of the Carnegie Visual Arts Center.



If you would like to check out the center’s current exhibit, titled “Embracing Art”, the museum says it will be continuing through April 27th.