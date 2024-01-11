LIMESTONE, Ala. (WHNT) — Plans for a new rock quarry in a Limestone County community are being met with lots of disagreement from the people who live there, concerns that were heard loud and clear at a Thursday night town meeting.

Residents in the town of Belle Mina say it’s an ongoing fight and they refuse to give up. Community members say they have problems with the rock quarry’s construction and the possible impacts it could have on their health, homes, and overall livelihood.

People in the small town of less than 200 have been raising concerns now for months over construction plans for the quarry and they’re calling on all their elected officials to assist.

“A lot of the community being elders, they won’t have the ability to just move or fix the homes from the blast, foundations, septic systems all of that is going to be affected,” said Rachel Edmondson who’s a resident of the town.

Those like Edmondson who call Belle Mina home say the small tight-knit community is a low-income area and she worries about her neighbors.

Thursday’s meeting held at Belle Mina Methodist Church was designed to be a place where the town’s people could gather to share their collective concerns over the endeavor.

The site of the rock quarry is set to be located at the intersection Old Highway 20 and Mooresville Road, but some say it will threaten their town in ways they do not welcome.

Residents have been pushing back against the quarry urging their county leaders to stop its progression, but permits for its construction have already been filed through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

From the possibility of air and water pollution to the potential impact its construction can have on decades-old homes, residents raised multiple concerns over the rock quarry.

For others in Belle Mina like Ben Moore, he alluded to the two gas lines he says run through the town and how blasting at the quarry’s site could make way for a major disaster.

“My concern is if this thing ruptures because these two lines one of them carries about 600 pounds of pressure and the other carries about 800 pounds of pressure,” Moore explained. “If these two lines get ruptured and I know they’re at least 50 years old, you’ve got major issues.”

Limestone County Commissioner Derrick Gatlin presides over the district and was in attendance for the town hall.

Although Gatlin didn’t have many answers for the residents, he did assure them that he was in the process of looking into all the ways he could help.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management will host an official public hearing on the rock quarry, but the meeting’s date has not yet been set.