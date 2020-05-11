Bears break into Gatlinburg, Tennessee cabin, steal sweets, drinks, allergy pills

As one couple and their friends were enjoying a cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains, so was a black bear!

The woman who took this video, Michelle Eberhart, says the bear forced open a door and came inside.

And if one bear inside wasn’t enough, more were waiting on the porch! Tennessee Wildlife Resources say that bears are starting to come out of hibernation, but that this behavior is abnormal.

Officials were able to get the animals off the property, but not without them stealing five pounds of peanut butter cups, a pound of m&m’s, sour patch kids, chips, two beers, two diet cokes, and about 20 allergy pills.