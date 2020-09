Deputies in South Lake Tahoe, California rescued three bear cubs trapped in a dumpster last weekend.

The officers placed a ladder in the dumpster so the cubs could climb out freely on their own.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says the bears in the Lake Tahoe area have become accustomed to scavenging for garbage.

Bears in the area have also learned to break into houses and open fridges to find food.

The sheriff’s office added that all three cubs made it out safely.