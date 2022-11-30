(WHNT) — If you’re having an especially hard time Christmas shopping for your favorite Crimson Tide fan, then we might have a solution for you (if you have the cash)!

The Lelands 2022 Fall Classic Auction is being held now through Dec. 10 and boasts several coveted sports memorabilia items from names even those who aren’t into the games would recognize.

Alabama fans will obviously feast their eyes on Bear Bryant’s personally worn houndstooth hat, or even his 1967 personally worn crimson jacket. Per the auction site, the jacket is described as a “wool (blazer-like) dress jacket.”

Though, we’re pretty sure you’d look dandy anywhere you decide to wear it.

Below is the description of the houndstooth hat listed on Lelands:

“When it comes to signature wardrobe accessories by head coaches, few, if any, are more iconic than Bear Bryant’s signature houndstooth hat that he wore on the sidelines for nearly his entire coaching career at Alabama. Presented here is one of those classic examples that was just recently unearthed by an employee at the University of Alabama. It should be understood that these hats were all specially produced for Bryant, and were not available for retail sale. Over the years, Bryant began ordering more and more hats because they made the perfect gift to close friends, which is the reason why several others have appeared in Lelands auctions in the past twenty years. The offered hat is identical in design to the others we have handled and features Bryant’s facsimile signature, “Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant” stamped in gold on the interior black band. The top of the interior red lining features a large “B” around which is gold lettering that reads “The Original Paul Bear Bryant Hat.” A “7 3/8″ size tag remains firmly attached to the interior band. Three feathers, red, green, and black, are tucked into the outer hatband along the side. The hat displays moderate wear and is in Excellent condition.”

The starting bid on the hat started at $2,500. Multiple bids have already been made, with the price last listed at $3,025 as of the time this story was published.

As for the crimson jacket, the auction site said:

“The offered wool (blazer-like) dress jacket is all in crimson red. One tag, on the right lower interior above the inner pocket, reads “Paul Bear Bryant.” A tag just below the same pocket reads “Dan Carmichael/Custom Tailors/Chattanooga, Tennessee.” The jacket has three exterior pockets and two interior pockets. The jacket has no size that is marked or listed. The single-breasted jacket is missing three buttons that were on the front, running down the center. Except for the missing buttons, the dress jacket is in excellent condition. The jacket makes a visually pleasing, colorful remembrance of the larger-than-life Bear Bryant.”

Starting bid on the jacket was set at $2,500, and there are currently no bids.

Other featured items available on the auction include:

You can check out the entire auction along with current bids here.