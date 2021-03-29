BBB to host Shred Days across North Alabama in April, May

NORTH ALABAMA. – The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama will host four Shred Days in North Alabama during the months of April and May.

You can can shred sensitive documents in Cullman, Decatur, Florence, or Huntsville.

Cullman –

On Saturday, May 22 you can drive up and drop your sensitive documents for secure destruction and recycling at the King Edward Plaza Shopping Center in Cullman. You can bring your items between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM.

Cullman Shred Day Details:

Free Document Shredding (3 Large Bags or Boxes Per Vehicle)

Drug Take Back (No Needles)

Non-Perishable Food Donations To Benefit Cullman Caring For Kids

For more information, call (256) 734-8209.

Decatur –

On Saturday, May 1 you can drive up and drop off your sensitive documents and unwanted electronics for secure destruction and recycling at Epic Church in Decatur. You can bring your items between 9:00 AM and 12:00 PM.

Decatur Shred Day Details:

Free Document Shredding (3 Large Bags or Boxes Per Vehicle)

Free Electronics Recycling (Items Less Than 40 lbs.; No TVs or Monitors)

Drug Take Back (No Needles)

Donations of Clothing and Household Items to Benefit Make-A-Wish Alabama

Donations of Cleaning Supplies and Paper Products for Seniors and Disabled Citizens

For more information, call 256-355-5170.

Florence –

On Friday, April 23 you can drive-thru and shred your sensitive documents for free at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum.

Organizers say only paper documents will be accepted. They ask you to remove all other materials, such as cardboard, plastic, metal, and binders. You can bring your items between 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM.

Florence Shred Day Details:

There is a document limit of 3 bags or boxes per vehicle.

Documents should be placed in the trunk area of the vehicle.

Remain in your vehicle. This is a no contact event

For more information, call (256) 740-8224.

Huntsville –

On Saturday, April 17 you can drive up and drop off your sensitive documents and unwanted electronics for secure destruction and recycling at Calhoun Community College in Huntsville.

You can drop your items between 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Huntsville Shred Day Details:

Free Document Shredding (3 large bags or boxes per vehicle)

Free Electronics Recycling (No larger than 100 lbs.)

TVs and CRT Monitors $25 each (No rolling projection screens)

Clothing and Home Goods Donations to Benefit Downtown Rescue Mission

For more information, call 256-533-1640.