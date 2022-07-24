The BBB Great West + Pacific (BBB) has issued a warning regarding an online ammunition store, Honor Ammo Shop, headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO. BBB has received 46 nationwide complaints over the past 12 months and 27 one-star customer reviews, with an average loss of $450 per person.

According to BBB consumer complaints, Honor Ammo Shop customers are asked to pay using Zelle, Venmo, Cash App or Bitcoin to obtain an additional discount once they checkout. Consumers are given instructions and account information via chat, text and/or email to send their payment. Once the order is placed, the business fails to deliver the product and becomes unresponsive, and customers cannot request a refund. Since peer-to-peer money transferring apps are the only method of payment offered, consumers are left with little to no recourse to get their money back.

According to one consumer in Dozier, AL, he conducted an online search for a specific type of ammo, which led him to place an order with Honor Ammo Shop. However, the product was never delivered.

BBB reached out repeatedly to Honor Ammo Shop to try and resolve these claims. At the time of this release, Honor Ammo Shop has only responded to two complaints and has not responded to any communications from BBB.

On January 10, 2022, a visit performed by BBB confirmed that Honor Ammo Shop is not located at its advertised address (9690 W 44th Ave Wheat Ridge, CO 80033). BBB found the business has changed names, websites, and addresses on more than one occasion. Addresses have varied between California, Oregon, Colorado and Illinois.

A business license search with the Colorado Secretary of State and the Oregon Secretary of State failed to provide licensing information for Honor Ammo Shop. BBB attempted to call the business using its advertised phone numbers, and each was confirmed to be disconnected.

BBB Recommends the Following to Consumers:

Shop online with a credit card. In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protection and is another outlet for consumers to potentially get their money back.

Shop with trustworthy sellers on secure sites only. Be wary of unfamiliar businesses and online websites. Check their BBB Business Profiles on BBB.org to view ratings, potential consumer alerts, complaint reports, and verified customer reviews. Also, type the website name and the word “scam” or “reviews” into the web browser. When customers have been victims of a fake site, there are often reports warning other shoppers not to use that site.

Pay attention to contact information and shop policies. In the contact section, legitimate online stores should provide a physical address and a working phone number. Looking up the address can help confirm whether it coincides with the nature of the company. Furthermore, BBB recommends calling the number to determine how responsive the business is before placing an order. Shopping with a BBB Accredited Business ensures consumers will receive a response in case any issues arise.

Source: BBB.org, BBB Great West + Pacific

For more information, see BBB’s tips for the safe delivery of your online purchases. To report a scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, go to https://www.bbb.org.